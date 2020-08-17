BJP President Lambasts Rahul Gandhi For Raising Transparency Concerns About PM CARES Fund

On Monday, BJP president JP Nadda slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the Centre had clamped down on transparency. Maintaining that the Wayanad MP's career is based on spreading fake news, he alleged that the Gandhi family appropriated a permanent position in the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Moreover, he added that money from the PMNRF was diverted into the trusts controlled by the Gandhi family.

Nadda also accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi of taking money from the Chinese to hurt India's national interest. Stressing that the entire country has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives, he asserted that Indians had shown massive support for PM CARES fund. Describing the Wayanad MP as a "loser", the BJP president noted that all the citizens had joined hands in the fight against COVID-19.

The entire nation has full faith on the PM and his initiatives. This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES.



Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 17, 2020

Read: RJD Ridicules Banning Of 59 Apps, Asks Centre To Return Chinese Donations In PM CARES Fund

Gandhi reacts on the rejection of RTI plea

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre after the PMO turned down an RTI request concerning the PM CARES fund. He accused PM Modi of bolstering a culture against moral integrity. Gandhi was referring to RTI activist Commodore (retd.) Lokesh Batra's RTI request asking for the total number of RTI applications and appeals received and disposed of in the PMO since April 2020.

While the PMO provided the overall data, it denied information pertaining to the PM CARES fund and the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The PMO's Chief Public Information Officer stated that this data is not available in a compiled form. Moreover, it was argued that the collection and compilation of this information shall disproportionately divert the resources of the PMO from the efficient discharge of its normal functions.

Read: Kerala CM Requests PM Modi To Change Norms Regarding PM CARES Fund

The PM CARES fund

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Read: In Latest Contribution, J&K BJP Donates Another Rs 1 Crore To PM CARES Fund