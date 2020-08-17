Rahul Gandhi Flays Centre After PMO Refuses To Give Information About PM CARES On RTI Plea

On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre after the PMO turned down an RTI request concerning the PM CARES fund. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bolstering a culture against moral integrity. Gandhi was referring to RTI activist Commodore (retd.) Lokesh Batra's RTI request asking for the total number of RTI applications and appeals received and disposed of in the PMO since April 2020.

While the PMO provided the overall data, it denied information pertaining to the PM CARES fund and the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The PMO's Chief Public Information Officer stated that this data is not available in a compiled form. Moreover, it was argued that the collection and compilation of this information shall disproportionately divert the resources of the PMO from the efficient discharge of its normal functions.

Read: SC Reserves Order On Plea For Transferring Funds Collected In PM CARES To NDRF

What is the PM CARES fund?

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. While PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust, the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis.

The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). Additionally, PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Read: 'How Much Money Was Given To Labourers From PM CARES Fund?' Kapil Sibal Asks PM Modi

Allocation of Rs.3100 crore

The PM CARES Fund Trust on May 13 decided to allocate Rs.3100 crore for the fight against the novel coronavirus. While Rs.2000 crore was earmarked for the purchase of 50,000 'Made-in-India' ventilators, Rs.1000 crore will be used for the care of migrants. Additionally, Rs.100 crore will be dedicated to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine under the supervision of the Principal Scientific Advisor. PM Modi has thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund.

Read: FIR Lodged Against Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Over Party's Attacks Against PM CARES Fund