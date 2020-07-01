RJD Ridicules Banning Of 59 Apps, Asks Centre To Return Chinese Donations In PM CARES Fund

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday termed the Centre's move to ban 59 Chinese Apps as mere "symbolism". He demanded every Chinese penny donated to the PM CARES fund should be returned back to send a strong message. Thereafter, he recalled that the government had said that there was no danger from Chinese Apps when a specific question was asked in the Parliament. Taking a dig at the Centre's decision, the Congress party on Tuesday had called for a ban on the NaMo App alleging that it violated the privacy of Indians by accessing 22 data points.

RJD MP Manoj Jha remarked, "I think it is only symbolism. If we want to give a message then every single penny received in PM CARES fund from any Chinese source should be given back." He added, "When the question was asked in Parliament about the threat from Chinese apps then the government said there was no danger."

59 Chinese Apps banned

Amid the tensions with China at the LAC, the Ministry of Information Technology on Monday invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese Apps. This includes Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner etc. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

Revealing that the Ministry of Information Technology had received many complaints of some Apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India, the Centre stated that this was a matter of deep concern that required emergency measures. Moreover, there had been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps which harm the country's sovereignty and the privacy of citizens. These Apps will be barred for usage in mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices.

