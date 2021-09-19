BJP Protests Against Cong Govt In Jaipur For Rising Unemployment Rate In State

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers marched the streets of Jaipur in protest against the Congress-led state government of Rajasthan. The protesting party accused the government of several issues including the law-and-order situation, unemployment and farm loan waiver. The BJP also accused the state government of the rising prices of electricity.

BJP held a protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. Several party members joined the protest forcing the police to deploy heavy security in the region. Through the protest, the BJP demanded that the government must listen to the concerns of the people.

Speaking to ANI, protesting BJP leader Ramcharan Bohra said, "In Rajasthan, we do not feel that there is a government. The number of robberies and atrocities against women is increasing. The amount of the electricity bills are also increasing rapidly. Farmers' loans were promised to be waived off but that did not happen. Unemployed youth was also not catered to. Congress leaders in the state are not paying heed to the concerns of the public."

BJP accuses Rajasthan govt of legalising child marriage

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs on Saturday protested the passage of 'The Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021' via voice vote. The MLAs, who earlier staged a walkout from the state assembly accused the Gehlot government of 'legalising child marriage'. The Bill which replaces the 2009 Act on mandatory registration of marriages, will include registration of child marriages. The opposition has argued that the clause which empowers parents or guardians of underage boys and girls to register the marriage will, for all purposes, legalise child marriage. Amid a walkout by BJP MLAs on Friday, the law was passed via voice vote.

Apart from the BJP, several independent MLAs close to the Gehlot government also voiced concern and opposed the law. Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha said, "Many people who educate their children don’t like child marriages. But if you justify child marriages, this will send a wrong marriage before the nation. The Rajasthan Assembly will be humiliated before the entire nation”. BJP staged a massive protest against the law outside the Assembly with Rajasthan police resorting to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting party members.

Image: PTI