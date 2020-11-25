BJP Pulls Out Big Guns For Hyderabad Civic Polls; Shah, Yogi & Nadda To Campaign: Sources

Pulling the big guns for the upcoming Hyderabad Municipal polls, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are set to rally in Hyderabad, report sources on Wednesday. Sourced state that Nadda will campaign on 27 November, Adityanath on 28 November and Shah on 29 November. BJP, TRS and AIMIM are at each other for the upcoming polls to the 150-seat Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which will be held on December 1, with results to be declared on December 4.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Smriti Irani, while campaigning for BJP in Hyderabad, hit out at CM KCR's TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM over the issue of illegal immigrants. She said that the "unholy alliance" of both parties support the cause of illegal immigrants and that indicates "what their political identity" thrives on. She alleged that the AIMIM leaders "have misused their political office" to get illegal immigrants enlisted in the voters' list and the TRS government has not taken any action against them.

This was countered by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who alleged that the BJP earns crores from temples and destroys mosques. Owaisi accused the BJP of spreading hate in the run-up to the GHMC elections, saying while BJP fearmongers, AIMIM talks about uniting people. " People of all faith live here and we want that they should follow their religion I will not allow the situation of the 1980s and 1990s to be repeated here. I do not want to ruin the memories of children but the BJP wants to promote hatred," Owaisi said.

Dubbaka bypoll win & BJP's Hyderabad strategy

The saffron party was emboldened in the recent bypolls, winning the Dubbaka assembly seat with BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao defeating his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of the ruling TRS by 1,079 votes. With this win, BJP holds 3 seats while TRS holds 103 seats in the 119-seat assembly. Boosted by thia win, BJP 's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who steered the NDA victory in Bihar, has now been sent to Hyderabad to focus on the Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Other leaders in the team are Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Gujarat leader Pradeep Singh Waghela, and Karnataka MLA Satish Reddy. In a major boost, former Mayor from Congress - Banda Karthika Reddy - on Thursday joined the BJP.

