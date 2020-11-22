TRS Dismisses Javadekar's Allegations On Telangana Govt, Terms It 'BJP's Poll Template'

Dismissing BJP's 'corruption' allegations on the KCR-led TRS government, his daughter and MLC K Kavitha on Sunday, said that this was 'BJP's template' before every election, which was recognised by people. Lashing out at the BJP, she said that the Central govt had not given any financial aid to the state during the Hyderabad floods, but had given Rs 600 crores to BJP-ruled Karnataka during floods. The parties are at each other for the upcoming polls to the 150-seat Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which will be held on December 1, with results to be declared on December 4.

TRS: 'Allegations is BJP's election template'

Wherever there is an election, top BJP leadership goes there & make allegations of corruption. This is BJP's template & people now understand this. Since there is GMHC poll, Javadekar ji is making allegations. People of Telangana are not going to belive them: TRS leader K Kavitha https://t.co/k3OANxevzm pic.twitter.com/mslIR1M9a2 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

BJP lists TRS govt's failures

Slamming the TRS and the AIMIM ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday, gave a list of failures of the KCR government. Emboldened by the victory in the Dubbak bypoll, BJP has focussed on the GHMC polls and also sent its National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav to script its election campaign. Javadekar while addressing a press conference said that Dubbak has shown the wave in Telangana and stated that the fight in Hyderabad is directly between AIMIM and BJP.

Javadekar claimed that AIMIM has a closed-door understanding with KCR even as Owaisi said that they are contesting against TRS. "In Hyderabad, the question is that whom mayor you want AIMIM or BJP? Voting for Congress & TRS means voting for AIMIM & voting for AIMIM means voting for the division. BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years."

Lashing out at AIMIM for the recent floods in Hyderabad, Javadekar said, "They made it Hyderabad flood city while they had promised a global city. Such a situation of arrived due to lack of drainage management. Promise of 1 lakh jobs also proved to be fake. They promised of making 1 lakh double room houses but were not able to make even 1000. They promised to transform the water of Hussain Sagar lake to coconut water but now today every drainage and sewerage water goes there." Currently, TRS holds 99 seats, AIMIM 40 seats, while BJP holds 4 seats, Congress 2 seats and TDP 1 seat in the 150-seat Hyderabad municipal corporation.

Dubbaka bypoll win & BJP's Hyderabd strategy

The saffron party was emboldened in the recent bypolls, winning the Dubbaka assembly seat with BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao defeating his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of the ruling TRS by 1,079 votes. With this win, BJP holds 3 seats while TRS holds 103 seats in the 119-seat assembly. Boosted by thia win, BJP 's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who steered the NDA victory in Bihar, has now been sent to Hyderabad to focus on the Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Other leaders in the team are Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Gujarat leader Pradeep Singh Waghela, and Karnataka MLA Satish Reddy. In a major boost, former Mayor from Congress - Banda Karthika Reddy - on Thursday joined the BJP.

