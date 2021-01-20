BJP Responds To Trinamool Neta Madan Mitra's 'Bengal Maango Toh Cheer Denge' Threat

Responding Trinamool Congress' Madan Mitra for his 'will rip you apart' ('cheer denge') threat, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that dialogue will not serve the purpose and people will teach them (TMC) a lesson. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ghosh said that law and order are in shambles in poll-bound Bengal and TMC leaders are attacking BJP because they are afraid and are panicking.

Ghosh said, "We'll see who will tear whom? Dialogues won't serve any purpose. People are so upset with them that all scores will be settled. Law & order situation is in shambles. People want to get rid of this so they're coming to us. This made them (TMC) anxious & they're attacking us."

TMC leader Madan Mitra had on Tuesday made a rather violent claim that he will slit his wrists if Mamata Banerjee doesn't win by a margin of one lakh votes. "Yesterday, I heard Suvendu Adhikari saying that if he doesn't win against Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram then he quit politics. I am going to Kejuri to answer that. If Mamata Banerjee doesn't win by 1,00,000 votes then I will cut my wrist and will not continue in politics," Madan Mitra said in retaliation to Suvendu Adhikari, who had claimed that he will quit politics if he doesn't defeat CM Mamata Banerjee with a margin of 50,000 votes.

Going further, he used the famous Hindi proverb, "Suno BJP waalo, Doodh maango to Kheer denge, agar Bengal maango toh cheer denge (Listen, you people of BJP, if you ask for milk, we will give you pudding, But if you ask for Bengal, we will rip you off)," he said challenging the BJP.

READ | 2 TMC Workers Killed, 2 In BJP Injured In 2 WB Incidents; BJP Slams 'Mamata's Gun-tantra'

READ | Challenge Mamata to contest from Nandigram alone: Adhikari

TMC vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda.

While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

READ | In poll-bound West Bengal, TMC MP says 'state will drown in Ganga if BJP comes to power'

READ | Mamata Banerjee 'terrorist' working for Bangladesh, greatest threat to nation: UP Minister