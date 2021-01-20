2 TMC Workers Killed, 2 In BJP Injured In 2 WB Incidents; BJP Slams 'Mamata's Gun-tantra'

On Tuesday, two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers died after unidentified men attacked the party office in South Dinajpur, reported news agency ANI. Debarshi Dutta, Superintendent of Police (SP), South Dinajpur, said that six people have been detained in connection with the case and an investigation is underway. In another incident, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured following a clash between BJP and TMC workers in Purba Bardhaman. As violence in West Bengal continues to increase ahead of the crucial assembly elections, BJP has targeted CM Mamata Banerjee, over the law and order situation.

BJP MP Arjun Singh, taking to Twitter on Wednesday, said that CM Mamata has converted Gantantra (Republic) into "Gun-tantra", referring to the rampant murder cases in the state. He alleged that the workers who died in South Dinajpur killed each other due to "factionalism" within the party. Singh then pointed out that if workers of ruling party TMC are being killed, one can imagine the violence that BJP workers are subjected to.

If @AITCofficial workers are killing themselves because of factionalism, one can imagine about BJP workers.@BJP4Bengal will ensure crime-corruption free administration. https://t.co/LpbxJuzL2O — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) January 19, 2021

TMC vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda.

While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

