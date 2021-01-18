Mamata Banerjee 'terrorist' Working For Bangladesh, Greatest Threat To Nation: UP Minister

On Sunday, an Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is working at the behest of Bangladesh. The UP minister, Anand Swaroop Shukla, said that Mamata Banerjee is not interested in Indians and she doesn't care about the citizens of this country. He also said that the Bengal CM has turned into "Bangladeshi" and is an "Islamic terrorist." Claiming that only Rohingya Muslims support Mamata, Shukla also asserted that BJP will win 200 seats in Bengal.

Anand Swaroop Shukla said, "Mamata is working under Bangladesh and she is in control of Bangladesh. She is giving citizenship to Rohingya Muslims, giving citizenship to Bangladeshi Muslims but humiliating Hindu Gods and Goddesses. She is an Islamic terrorist and is currently the biggest threat to the country. This is the only reason that TMC leaders are leaving the party and joining BJP. Only Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims are supporting Mamata Banerjee."

TMC vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda.

While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

