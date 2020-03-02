BJP-ruled Municipal Council In Maharashtra Unanimously Passes Anti-CAA, NRC Resolution

In a contradictory development, the BJP-ruled Selu municipal council in Maharashtra's Parbhani district has unanimously passed a resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), as informed by the council chairman Vinod Borade told. Borade stated on Monday that the resolution was passed without any opposition on February 28. The Nagar Parishad has 27 councillors including three co-opted members.

BJP-ruled local body passes resolution against CAA, NRC

"The resolution was passed by majority without any opposition on February 28," he said. Moreover, he added that local public representatives were also in favour of such move. Borade had reportedly summoned a meeting two days before the resolution was passed, as demanded by the members of the NCP, the Congress and seven councillors from the Muslim community.

BJP on CAA & resolutions

Amit Shah - whose brainchild has been CAA - NRC, has time and again repeated that the government will not repeal the act and has launched a mega awareness drive to 'dispel confusion on it'. This has led to nationwide protests with 27 lives lost till date - some due to police action against protestors, some due to ensuing violence. Moreover, five states - Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab and Telangana have moved anti-CAA resolutions while Bihar has moved anti-NPR & anti-NRC resolutions. Kerala and Bengal have stalled NPR updation process too.

What is the Citizenship Amendment Act?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12 and the Act came into force on January 10.

(With PTI inputs)