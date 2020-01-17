BJP Slams AAP, Calls Video Featuring Manoj Tiwari An Attack On Purvanchali Ethos

With the Delhi Assembly Elections coming closer, the fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP continues to intensify over each passing day. Having started as a war of words followed by posters and memes, both parties have now gone on to attack each other over regional blocks.

The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Aam Admi Party's jibe at Manoj Tiwari was as good as mocking ''Purvanchalis''(non-resident people from Bihar).

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi BJP tweeted a video with a voice-over in Bhojpuri, a language spoken by Purvanchalis and Tiwari alike. The Bhojpuri tweet roughly translates as "Aam Aadmi Party is demeaning Manoj Tiwari. It is disrespectful towards those very Purvanchalis who have settled in Delhi to earn a respectful living. This is a disregard for the Bhojpuri language and a massive attack on the Purvanchali ethos."

आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा जे मनोज तिवारी के नीचा देखावल जा रहल बा, असल में हर उ पूर्वांचली के अपमान बा, जे मेहनत से रोटी कमावे खातिर दिल्ली आवेला।



इ भोजपुरी भाषा के अपमान ह, इ पूर्वांचली अस्मिता पर कइल सबसे बड़ चोट ह। pic.twitter.com/M2TjfpViLy — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 16, 2020

BJP responds to AAP's video featuring Manoj Tiwari

The video was released as BJP's counter-attack after AAP and its leaders posted a series of videos that had footages from old music videos of Manoj Tiwari clubbed together and used for a political motive.

Challenging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s campaign song video 'Lage Raho Kejriwal', the Delhi BJP on Sunday has complained to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice seeking Rs 500 crores in damages from the party, according to media reports.

The BJP has alleged that AAP has defamed BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari by releasing a video featuring him dancing to the AAP's campaign song. The actor/singer-turned-politician had promised to sue over the video, earlier in the day.

