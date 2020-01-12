Delhi BJP Sends Defamation Notice To AAP Seeking Rs. 500 Cr Over Manoj Tiwari Spoof Video

Challenging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s campaign song video 'Lage Raho Kejriwal', the Delhi BJP on Sunday has complained to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice seeking Rs. 500 crores in damages from the party, according to PTI. The BJP has alleged that AAP has defamed BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwar by releasing a video featuring him dancing to the AAP's campaign song. The actor/singer-turned-politician had promised to sue over the video, earlier in the day.

Delhi BJP seeks Rs. 500 crore damages

Tiwari to send defamation notice to Kejriwal for using his image for an AAP promotional

AAP releases 'Manoj Tiwari' video of campaign song

Previously on Saturday, AAP released its new campaign song - 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' sung by singer/music producer Vishal Dadlani ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The original 2 minutes, 52 seconds video showed Kejriwal in several rallies amidst photographs of landmarks of the national capital. The song highlighted the AAP government's achievements in the past five years in education, transport and drinking water supply.

A few hours later, as part of its campaign, AAP also tweeted a 1 minute, 23-second video featuring Tiwari's many dance performances throughout his acting career in Bhojpuri films, while AAP's campaign song played in the background. Taking a dig presumably at the Delhi chief's 'dance', AAP tweeted that the 'song was so good that even Manoj Tiwari was dancing to it'. Tiwari is touted to BJP's choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate.

#LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir @ManojTiwariMP is also dancing on it. pic.twitter.com/Ye3077PMK4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections

The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 8 with the results to be declared on February 11. While the BJP and Congress have not announced their CM pick, the AAP has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. The AAP which holds an absolute majority with 67 seats in the 70 seat Assembly aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar".

Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital. While senior BJP leaders like Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Manoj Tiwari are front runners for the CM pick, the saffron party has not named anyone leading to AAP questioning ' Kejriwal v/s Who?'