'Lage Raho Kejriwal' Croons Latest AAP Delhi Polls Campaign Song, After 'Kejriwall' Parody

Days ahead of assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come up with its campaign song. The song titled "Lage Raho Kejriwal" was released Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, with party leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP. The 2-minute, 52-second song has been created by music composer Vishal Dadlani. The slogan of AAP for next month's election - "Acche Beete Paanch Saal , Lage Raho Kejriwal" is the chorus of the song.

In the video of the song, Kejriwal is seen in rallies and posters amidst photographs of landmarks of the national capital. It highlights what AAP government claims to be their achievements - education, transportation and ensuring drinking water supply.

Here is their campaign song

Releasing our campaign song for the upcoming Delhi elections.#LageRahoKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Sm0P21wsDW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

Earlier when the dates were announced, Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter to take a dig at the Opposition as the BJP and Congress who are yet to announce their CM candidate for the elections. The party tweeted a picture of Arvind Kejriwal juxtaposed with a white background, and the caption read, "Kejriwal vs Who?"

The Election Commission announced thatDelhi will go to polls in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP will contest the election with Kejriwal leading them.

In what is the major highlight of the Delhi elections scheduled next year is Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar"(This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, has strongly hinted towards Manoj Tiwari being its CM candidate.

Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections. In the past six months, he has rolled out many schemes and has claimed that his party is the only party to fulfill all manifesto promises. BJP has dismissed his claims and called his schemes a freebie before elections.

