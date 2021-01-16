BJP Slams TMC Over Vaccine Politics, Alleges Party 'wrongfully Claiming Credit'

With India kick-starting the world's largest vaccination drive on Saturday, poll-bound West Bengal witnessed another instance of politics over the vaccine after the BJP accused TMC Supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of wrongfully claiming credit over the free Coronavirus vaccination drive.

Taking to Twitter, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister was sending personalised letters to all the healthcare workers in the State, who were being vaccinated for free under the Centre's scheme, unduly claiming credit for the process. Sharing an image of a health worker who had received the letter, Vijayvargiya called the incident 'the limit of shamelessness.'

"Shameless!!! Modiji has sent free vaccine to 3 crore people across the country, under the same scheme, the free vaccine is also being sent in West Bengal. But Mamataji is saying in this photo letter that she has sent the vaccine. It cannot be a big white lie. This is the limit of shamelessness!

बेशर्मी तेरा आशरा !!!



मोदीजी ने देशभर में 3 करोड़ लोगों को फ्री वैक्सीन भेजी है, उसी योजना के अंतर्गत WB में भी फ्री वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है।



मगर ममताजी अपनी फोटो वाले पत्र में कह रही है कि वैक्सीन उन्होंने भेजी है।



इससे बड़ा सफ़ेद झूठ नहीं हो सकता।



ये बेशर्मी की हद है! pic.twitter.com/AvNnS2P6ez — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 16, 2021

Read: In Emotion-laden Speech, PM Modi Flags Off India's Historic COVID-19 Vaccination drive

Read: Mamata Banerjee Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccine In West Bengal; BJP Calls It 'bogus Claim'

Mamata promises free vaccine to all

This is not the first time that West Bengal has witnessed politics and credit wars over the Coronavirus vaccine. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an open letter announced that the State government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of West Bengal. The West Bengal Chief Minister in the letter also saluted all the COVID-19 warriors for their selfless contribution amid the pandemic.

The letter written by Mamata Banerjee stated, "I am happy to announce that our government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost."

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's free Coronavirus vaccine stint, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya had termed the claim 'bogus'. Taking to Twitter Amit Malviya said, "It doesn't stop at CM making the bogus claim that her government is providing free Covid vaccine to all frontline workers, TMC cadres are rushing to put out posters, which read, "Every person of our State to be given Covid vaccine for free, announces Didi. "Shamelessness has no limit."

Meanwhile, amid the politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive virtually today with a sanitation worker being the first person to receive the COVID jab. The first phase of vaccination will be free and the Centre will bear the cost of vaccines which will be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors.

Read: 'BJP Conspiring To Finish WB', Says TMC's Madan Mitra; Lauds Mamata's Health Scheme

Read: 49 Top Doctors Issue Statement Slamming COVID 'vaccine Politics' Ahead Of Nationwide Drive