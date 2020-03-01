BJP Says 'Owner Pushed Sanjay Raut Aside' After Rashmi Thackeray Named As Saamana Editor

Taking a jibe at Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga, on Sunday, lauded Raut's 'Shayari'. Commenting on the change in editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana - he added that 'one day the owner (Uddhav Thackeray) pushed him (Raut) aside'. Rashmi Thackeray- the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was named as Saamana's new editor.

Thackeray's wife - Rashmi who has been perceived to have played a behind the scenes role in the Sena, has officially associated with the party for the first time. Raut will continue as the Executive Editor of Saamana. Saamana has been at the forefront of propagating the core ideological beliefs and stance of the Sena on critical issues - often taking a dig at the Centre.

On November 28, ahead of Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Maharashtra CM Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana editor, Sanjay Raut has taken over the complete charge of the Sena mouthpiece. Sources report that Raut has been promoted as Executive Editor of the newspaper and will take over charge from Editor-in-Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Saamana was launched in 1988 by Bal Thackeray.

Saamana's history

Bal Thackeray had started as a cartoonist with a Free press Journal (FPJ). After leaving FPJ, Thackeray went on to establish his political weekly - 'Marmik' commenting on the growing influence of non-Marathis in 1960s Bombay. After the founding of Shiv Sena to advocate pro-Marathi interests and to forward the pro-Hindutva cause, Thackeray went on to establish the Saamana. He also founded the Hindi version of the Saamana called 'Dopahar Ka Saamana' in 1993.