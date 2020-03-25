BJP To Feed Over 5 Crore Poor People During 21-day Nationwide Lockdown

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pledged that its party workers will feed over 5 crore poor people across the country during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, news agency ANI sources said on Wednesday.

On the first day of the lockdown, BJP president JP Nadda held meeting with the party's national office bearers and it was decided that they would feed over 5 crore poor people across the nation during the lockdown period. He conveyed it to all state BJP presidents via videoconferencing that each party worker should feed at least 5 poor people during the lockdown.

"National office bearers of the party will review the progress via daily video conference meetings," the sources added.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be a countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only-a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

After announcing the nationwide lockdown, PM Modi assured the nation that there is absolutely no need to panic. Assuring the availability of essential commodities and medicines, he said that all state governments and the Centre are working in coordination. He urged Indians to stay inside, stating that by converging around shops, the risk of spread increases.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has crossed 600, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. 11 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)