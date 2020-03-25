Resolve Issues Concerning Availability Of Essential Commodities: BJP Leader To CM Uddhav

On Wednesday, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to address the issues concerning the availability of essential commodities in the state amid the nationwide lockdown. First, he contended that a huge line of customers was seen outside shops due to the shortage of stock. He demanded the APMC market to be reopened so that a continuous supply of pulses, vegetables and fruits could be maintained.

Shelar also claimed that the supply of milk and milk products to cities had considerably reduced. The BJP leader expressed his concern about the plight of the farmers whose produce was not getting transported and the closure of shops selling chicken.

Moreover, the BJP leader highlighted that sanitisers were not available in medical stores. Stressing that there was a possibility of a shortage of foodgrains in the next few days, he called upon the government to take corrective measures.

I wrote 2 https://t.co/KRXfOqn6FZ @OfficeofUT abt APMC mkt being closed, mathadi workers, transporters unable 2 travel 2 wrk & nonsupply of sanitisers 2 pharmacies ! I asked 4 imm steps by #MVA Govt 2 address these issues! — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) March 25, 2020

'A war between citizens and this pandemic'

Currently, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 116. Addressing the citizens earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray stated that this was a war between citizens and this pandemic. He observed that COVID-19 could be defeated by staying at home.

Highlighting the positive side of the situation, the Maharashtra CM noted that all family members were coming together and pursuing their hobbies. He also assured the people that there was sufficient stock of essential commodities.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Today we are fighting against those who are invisible. This is a war between citizens and this pandemic. And we can defeat only by staying back at home. We have now seen the seriousness of the coronavirus diseases."

