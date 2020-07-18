Pakistan Makes Another Failed Attempt To Rake Up Kashmir At UN High-Level Session

Even as it has been almost a year since India abrogated Article 370 that provided special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has not stopped raising the issue at international platforms, despite several unsuccessful attempts. This, despite India making it clear more than once that the issue is India's internal matter. On July 17, Pakistan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing the High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC titled 'Multilateralism after COVID 19: what kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary?' raked up the Kashmir issue once again.

Even as global leaders underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism to ensure an "effective collective response" to global crises such as COVID-19 at a high-level session, Pakistan used it to rake up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and oppose the expansion of the Security Council's permanent membership.

READ | PM Modi at ECOSOC details India's progress; From Development to protecting the environment

Qureshi said Pakistan was "particularly concerned" by the "oppression and atrocities being perpetrated against the people of Jammu and Kashmir." He added that the Security Council will not be revitalised by accommodating the narrow ambitions of those who seek power and privilege. "Additional permanent members in the Security Council will compound, not resolve, its paralysis. Indeed, it is the small and medium sized states with the highest stake in the UN-led world order, which can help to promote an equitable and effective structure of international peace and security," he said.

READ | PM Modi calls for 'rebirth and reform' of UN citing global changes amid Coronavirus

PM Modi's address

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member. Delivering the keynote address, PM Narendra Modi, spoke about the history of the United Nations and India's association with it since it birth - 75 years ago. He talked about the role India has played in the ECOSOC via its domestic efforts in achieving its sustainability goals by 2030. Highlighting the Modi government's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' motto, PM Modi listed the various schemes announced and implemented by the Centre, domestically. This is the first time PM Modi is addressing the session after India's election to the UN Security Council.

READ | Former CM Fadnavis briefs PM Modi on 'ground reality' about COVID in Maharashtra

UN - ECOSOC high-level conversation

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) had hosted the high-level conversation among leaders on global solidarity and renewed multilateralism during times of crisis and in the continuing pursuit of long-term sustainable development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg were among the world leaders who addressed the High-Level Segment. The session was aimed at reflecting on the kind of multilateralism needed today to deliver a forward looking and effective collective response to global crises such as COVID-19 and long-term challenges such as climate change, while accelerating progress towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

READ | PM Modi addresses UN-ECOSOC; talks multilateralism, India's COVID battle & social schemes

(with PTI inputs)