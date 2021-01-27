BJP To Rope In Retired Cop Jacob Thomas To Contest In Upcoming Kerala Elections: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to rope in retired IPS officer and former director-general of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Dr Jacob Thomas to contest under the saffron party ticket in the upcoming assembly elections to be held between April and May in Kerala, as per sources.

Thomas, known as a rebel cop amongst the police cadres, during his service, had earned big public support for his inept police and bureaucratic work and actions against the corrupt officials and even prominent politicians. The BJP is eyeing to get public support with his badge of honesty which the bureaucrat earned in his career.

Sources say, Thomas, a recipient of Police Medal for meritorious service reached Delhi today and is meeting BJP National president J P Nadda to finalise his political career. He is likely to accept the BJP membership in the national capital. Sources close to the retired bureaucrat said that the party will decide to either contest from Irinjalakkuda or Chalakkudy constituency.

During his service, Thomas had moved against two additional chief secretaries as well as the former minister of Industries in Kerala after which he received flak from the ruling government. Followed by this, The State crime branch received a complaint that Thomas had acquired wealth using benamis. Based on the probe, he was suspended for a year and reinstated after Central Administrative Tribunal cleared him.

In another incident, he was taken to task by the LDF government for penning a book 'Sravukalkoppam Neethumbol' ( Swimming with Sharks without taking necessary permission. His suspension lasted for two years. Once reinstated, he was given an insignificant post as the chairman and managing director of the Metal Industries in Shoranur from where he retired seven months ago. Till today, the government has not released his salary and retirement benefits worth Rs 40,88,000 citing the PSU is under loss.

Thomas, in his long 35 years career has caused trouble not just for the ruling LDF government but also for the Congress-led UDF as well. His actions against strict fire safety norms against big real estate icons, during his stint as DGP in the Fire and Rescue Department, had turned a mote in the eye for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as well. As per close sources, his contention under the BJP banner is likely to be announced on Thursday.

