'BJP Wants Its CM In Bihar': Owaisi Links PM's Silence On LJP To 'retire Nitish' Gameplan

Weighing in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on LJP, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that BJP wanted to "retire" CM Nitish Kumar. Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed massive rallies for the Bihar Assembly election in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. While he paid tribute to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, the BJP's star campaigner did not respond to LJP's diatribe against Nitish Kumar.

Mentioning that BJP had released an individual manifesto pledging 19 lakh jobs, Owaisi contended that this was a clear indication of BJP wanting its own CM in Bihar. Earlier on Thursday, the AIMIM supremo had panned the Mahagatbandhan's alleged lack of conviction to take on the ruling BJP. The AIMIM is contesting 18 seats in the Bihar polls as a part of the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' also comprising Mayawati's BSP, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, SJD(D) and Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP.

PM didn't mention LJP. He's trying to ride 2 horses at once & wants to rule Bihar on 1 of them. He's released an election manifesto pledging 19 lakh jobs; a clear indication that BJP wants their CM in Bihar & retire Nitish Kumar. This is BJP & RSS's plan: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM pic.twitter.com/68PbzE0lUH — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

LJP's contrasting stance

The Bihar Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7 with the counting of votes scheduled for November 10. An NDA ally since 2014, LJP decided to contest the polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Asserting that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

What set the rumour mills abuzz is his repeated assertion of LJP and BJP forming the next government in Bihar. Reiterating his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president said that he was the PM's Hanuman. Noting that Nitish Kumar was continuously trying to wedge a divide between him and the PM, Paswan opined on October 18 that he did not want the latter to face any moral dilemma. Thereafter, he appealed to PM Modi to speak against him without any hesitation to follow the NDA coalition dharma. The LJP chief also hinted at the possibility of JD(U) joining hands with RJD after the declaration of results.