'I Am PM's Hanuman' Affirms Chirag Paswan Amid BJP's Snub, Serves Reminder To Nitish Kumar

Amid BJP quashing rumours of a tacit understanding with LJP in the Bihar polls, Chirag Paswan on Friday reiterated his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders including Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed LJP for misleading the people of Bihar. Making it clear that LJP is not part of NDA in Bihar, the Union Minister described the Paswan-led party as a "vote-cutter".

Refraining from attacking BJP, the Jamui MP contended that JD(U) was unnecessarily worried that LJP would use the PM's photo during the election campaign. Maintaining that he was PM Modi's "Hanuman", Paswan opined that the former's photo was in his heart. He added that he was ready to "tear open his chest" to prove this. Referring to Nitish Kumar's leaving the NDA in 2013 and joining hands with RJD in 2015, the LJP president taunted that the Bihar CM required to use the PM's photo as he had consistently attacked him in the past.

LJP national president Chirag Paswan remarked, "The Chief Minister was continuously worried that we might use the Prime Minister's photos. Where am I using his photos? Which can candidate of mine is doing so? Please show me one banner, poster or the manifesto where I have used PM's photo. It is not necessary for me to use the PM's photo. I am his Hanuman. His photo is in my heart. Some day, I will tear open my chest and show this. But the CM definitely needs to use the PM's photo. Because the CM has consistently opposed the PM."

LJP predicts government formation with BJP

In a surprising development ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, LJP- an ally of NDA since 2014 decided to contest the polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Maintaining that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

In what set the rumour bills abuzz, he affirmed full faith in PM Modi's vision of a "double-engine ki sarkar" and predicted the formation of a BJP-LJP government in the state. However, BJP has consistently reiterated that Nitish Kumar will lead the Bihar government if NDA is re-elected. The votes of the three-phase Bihar election will be counted on November 10.

