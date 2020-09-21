BJP Warns RJD-Cong: 'Bihar Will Be Told About Your Insult To Dy Chairman Harivansh'

Slamming the Opposition for its behaviour towards Rajya Sabha Dy. Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday, said that 'the country, as well as Bihar, was pained by it'. Harivansh- a JD(U) MP and close confidante of CM Nitish Kumar was re-elected as Deputy Chair of the Upper House. Lashing out at BJP-JD(U)'s opposition the Mahagathbandhan, Prasad claimed that Congress and RJD's silence at the event will be 'told to Bihar'. The state is set to go to polls in October-November.

Rajya Sabha ruckus: Six videos accessed capturing 'unruly' behaviour of suspended MPs

RSP: 'Bihar will be told of insult'

The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress & RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to #Bihar. Congress & RJD will have to answer: Union Minister RS Prasad https://t.co/hNdhJL5wVV — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Rajya Sabha cracks down on 8 'unruly' MPs, extends suspension till end of session

8 MPs suspended due to unruly behaviour

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs - Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain for the remainder of the session. All 8 MPs squatted outside parliament protesting their suspension, with most Opposition parties like AAP, Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool slamming their suspension. Commenting on their suspension, Vice President Naidu advised, "Throwing papers and rule-book is not the way. I suggest the members introspect".

While opposing the two bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien marched up to the well of the house and attempted to tear the rule book and rip the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans like 'down with dictatorship', while clapping. In other videos, Singh is also seen angrily manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well, before O'Brien stopped Singh's path. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos.

JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Harivansh Narayan Singh's re-election

Harivansh - a Rajput-born journalist by profession, was chosen by the BJP-JD(U) alliance targetting the Rajput vote bank in the poll-bound Bihar. Currently, Bihar-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death - which has become a poll issue for all Bihar parties, has been brought up by all candidates in their debut poll rallies. Moreover, BJP retaining its JD(U) Dy Chairman is a move endorsing CM Nitish Kumar as its Bihar leader ahead of the polls. The Opposition too chose RJD's Brahmin-born Manoj Jha as its candidate keeping Bihar polls in mind.

