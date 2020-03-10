BIG: All Eyes On Jyotiraditya Scindia As BJP Says 'he's Definitely Welcome' Amid MP Drama

In a big development, Narottam Mishra, BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh welcoming Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that he is welcome to join the party if he wishes to, as BJP welcomes all, amid the speculations of Scindia joining BJP. "Scindia Ji is definitely welcome to join BJP if he wishes to. Our party inducts even grass-root level workers, then Scindia Ji is a tall leader," said Mishra.

In a massive cabinet reshuffle, sources on Monday said that many of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers have resigned. Moreover, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accepted their resignation in the emergency cabinet meeting at CM's residence in Bhopal, as per sources. This development has come after the massive rebellion of 18 MLAs, throwing Congress into jeopardy as BJP eyes for a collapse of Congress government in the state like in the case of Karnataka. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday also rushed to Delhi to allegedly meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the development crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia sets demands to Sonia Gandhi

In a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs. Sources have also reported that Scindia has demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Amidst this development, BJP is in swift action as sources report senior BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are currently in former BJP chief Amit Shah's residence - hinting at BJP's decision to call for a trust vote in the MP assembly. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107.

6 cabinet ministers and 12 other rebel MLAs, who allegedly supported Scindia have been holed in different resorts in Bengaluru. Addressing the deepening rifts, Kamal Nath has stated that he had met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political situation but evaded comments on Scindia - who skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi claiming 'ill-health'. The former Guna MP, who is currently in Delhi has allegedly been contacted by a senior BJP MLA, as per sources. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and moreover not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. While the Madhya Pradesh CM confident and says 'all is well' and the government will complete its term of five years.

