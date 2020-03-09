BIG: Scindia Demands MP Cong Chief & Rajya Sabha Seat As Sonia Gandhi Dials Him Amid Rifts

In a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday has called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, as per sources. Sources have also reported that Scindia has demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Amidst this development, BJP is in swift action as sources report senior BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are currently in former BJP chief Amit Shah's residence - hinting at BJP's decision to call for a trust vote in the MP assembly.

Scindia miffed in Delhi

Earlier in the day, 6 Congress ministers and 12 rebel MLAs who allegedly supported Scindia have been holed in different resorts in Bengaluru. Addressing the deepening rifts, Kamal Nath met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and stated that he had discussed the political situation with Gandhi, but evaded comments on Scindia - who skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi claiming 'ill-health'. The former Guna MP who is currently in Delhi has allegedly been contacted by a senior BJP MLA, as per sources.

Rebellion in Congress

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP of poaching its MLAs in MP by offering bribes, which was rubbished by BJP. According to sources, out of the four missing MLAs, two MLAs -- Surendra Singh Shera and Bisahulal Singh -- are back, while the other two Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still missing. While Hardeep Singh Dang, the MLA from Suwasra, was reported to have sent his resignation letter, it has not been accepted by the Speaker. Several senior MLAs including Digvijaya Singh are currently in Kamal Nath's residence to address the rifts.

Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107.

