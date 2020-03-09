MASSIVE: All MP Cabinet Ministers Resign; Kamal Nath Caves In As Scindia's 18 MLAs Rebel

In a massive cabinet rejig, sources on Monday have reported that all Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers have resigned. Moreover, CM Kamal Nath has accepted their resignation in the emergency cabinet meeting underway at CM residence in Bhopal, as per sources. This development comes amid the massive rebellion of 18 MLAs in the state, throwing Congress into jeopardy in the state.

PC Sharma, Congress: All ministers, present at the meeting, have handed over their resignations (to CM Kamal Nath). We have requested him to reconstitute the state cabinet and tackle the situation created by BJP...Sarkar bachi hui hai, poore 5 saal chalegi. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/bCvCl6O6xR — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi has called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, as per sources. Sources have also reported that Scindia has demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Amidst this development, BJP is in swift action as sources report senior BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are currently in former BJP chief Amit Shah's residence - hinting at BJP's decision to call for a trust vote in the MP assembly. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107.

Earlier in the day, 6 Congress ministers and 12 rebel MLAs who allegedly supported Scindia have been holed in different resorts in Bengaluru. Addressing the deepening rifts, Kamal Nath met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and stated that he had discussed the political situation with Gandhi, but evaded comments on Scindia - who skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi claiming 'ill-health'. The former Guna MP who is currently in Delhi has allegedly been contacted by a senior BJP MLA, as per sources. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP of poaching its MLAs in MP by offering bribes, which was rubbished by BJP. According to sources, out of the four missing MLAs, two MLAs -- Surendra Singh Shera and Bisahulal Singh -- are back, while the other two Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still missing. While Hardeep Singh Dang, the MLA from Suwasra, was reported to have sent his resignation letter, it has not been accepted by the Speaker.

