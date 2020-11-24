BJP Will Form Govt In Maharashtra In Next 3 Months; Waiting For...: Union Minister Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Monday asserted that the BJP will form a government in Maharashtra in the next two to three months "for which it has made preparations." His remarks came exactly a year after the BJP formed an 80-hour government with Ajit Pawar's support after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

'Will form a govt in next 2-3 months': Union Minister

Danve made this statement while addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Parbhani as part of the party's campaign for the next month's Legislative Council election to Aurangabad Graduate constituency. Shirish Boralkar is the BJP's candidate for the forthcoming MLC poll.

"BJP workers should not think that our government will not come into existence in Maharashtra. We will form a government in the next two-three months. We have worked out the mathematics. We are waiting for the ongoing elections to (the Legislative Council) to get over," the Jalna MP said.

On November 23 last year, Fadnavis and Pawar were administered oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. However, that government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led MVA administration to assume office a few days later with the support of the NCP and the Congress.

'Such incidents need not be remembered': Fadnavis

According to PTI, Danve's statement also came hours after Fadnavis told reporters in Aurangabad that if the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government falls, the oath ceremony of the dispensation that would replace it would not take place at dawn as was the case a year ago.

"If the present government in the state collapses, the oath ceremony will not take place at dawn. But such incidents need not be remembered," the former CM said. Fadnavis had earlier said on many occasions that the MVA government would fall on its own due to "internal differences" among its three constituents.

READ | After backlash, Kerala CM says Police Act amendment will be ‘discussed’ in Assembly

READ | PM Modi to discuss spike in COVID-19 cases with state Chief Ministers on Tuesday

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government on November 28. Ajit Pawar is Thackeray's Deputy in the present MVA government.

READ | NCB's Sameer Wankhede & 5 other officials attacked by mob of 50+ during anti-drug raid

READ | Tarun Gogoi's demise: 3-day mourning declared in Assam; details of final journey out

(With agency inputs)