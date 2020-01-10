BJP Accuses 'desperate' Kejriwal Of Accepting 'pro-Sharia' Members; Shares Explosive Video

On Friday, BJP IT Cell Chief, Amit Malviya has released a video against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and their newest addition to the party Shoaib Iqbal. Malviya tweeted that the AAP was "desperate to get Muslim votes." Ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party sparking speculations that he would be fighting the upcoming assembly polls from Matia Mahal constituency.

The video tweeted by Malviya exposes the former five-time Congress MLA indulging in a number of 'controversial' acts and passing statements against the Prime Minister, CAA, NRC as well as his own party Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Amit Malviya stated that now Arvind Kejriwal was putting everything on the line to "openly indulge in communal politics for a particular religion."

Read: Former Cong MLA Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Kejriwal, fearful of losing Delhi election, is now desperate to get the Muslim vote. He just wouldn’t stop at supporting and shielding those responsible for rioting, torching a bus full of passengers in New Friends Colony, but has now inducted in his ranks, those who want Sharia! pic.twitter.com/zFahZzBcxW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 10, 2020

Read: AAP's Kejriwall vs Jumla Proof Congress vs Unbreakable BJP in hilarious Delhi parody-fest

'Will bring back Sharia to India'

The video shows Iqbal along with his son who is seen giving a provocative speech from the Jama Masjid during anti-CAA and NRC protests in Delhi, passing statements against the Prime Minister for allegedly "interfering" with the Sharia law. His son can be heard saying that he will ensure that the Sharia is brought back to India. "Narendra Modi, whoever's 'mota bhai' you are in Gujarat, understand that we standing here at the Chowk of Jama Masjid will get our necks chopped off but not tolerate any interference with our Sharia"

Read: Delhi citizens protest against Model Town MLA outside CM Kejriwal's office

'Kejriwal should be in Tihar jail'

The video also shows the former Congress MLA Shoaib passing statements against Kejriwal at a time when he was in the Congress party stating that he will get Kejriwal "arrested." Shoaib Iqbal was one of the people who had actively opposed the Jan Lokpal Bill or the anti-corruption bill that Kejriwal along with Anna Hazare had fought for back in 2011. "That man (Kejriwal) should be put in jail. If I come to power, the first thing that I will do is put Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail," said Shoaib Iqbal.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal releases report on BJP-controlled MCD, calls it 'Most Corrupt Department'