AAP's Kejriwall Vs Jumla Proof Congress Vs Unbreakable BJP In Hilarious Delhi Parody-fest

As politics heat up in Delhi a month before polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, opposition BJP and Congress have raised the stakes on social media to outperform each other on the meme front. To attract attention from Delhi's highly social media-savvy electorate, the three parties have come out with parody videos to ridicule each other on hot topics concerning both local and national issues. Delhiites will cast their vote on February 8 and results will be out on 11.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is the clear trendsetter this season by releasing a doctored parody video of an old yet highly popular television commercial. On Wednesday, AAP via its official Twitter handle took a jibe at BJP, Congress and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and positioned CM Kejriwal as a strongman ‘KEJRIWALL’ in the video.

READ | AAP Shares Old Ad With A New Twist, Netizens Dissect 'KEJRIWALL'

Inside the video

The old advertisement starring Boman Irani shows him in a double role. In the video, the twin brothers played by Irani, who were initially separated, are seen trying to break a wall constructed in the middle of the house. They apply all the logic and force, but they are unable to shake the wall. The new doctored video, that AAP is using for its campaign portrays both of these brothers as the two primary parties of India, the BJP and Congress. As both sides are unable to break the wall, a graphic of ‘KEJRIWALL’ emerges from within. The video indicates that even if two distinct parties like BJP and Congress come together, they won't be able to shake AAP’s position in Delhi.

READ | Congress Echoes AAP Over JNU Violence, Takes On HRD Minister Over 'sponsored Goondaism'

Congress' 'jumla proof' jibe

Following AAP's lead, Delhi Congress came out with its own parody video but with a different TV commercial. The advertisement starring Boman Irani (tagged in parody as BJP) shows him heaping praise on his son (tagged as AAP) in a meet with a girl (tagged as people).

The girl then points to the dismal condition of Irani's bungalow (tagged as Kejri wall) and the ad narrator says, "We present the Indian National Congress which is two times jumla proof, two times hypocrisy proof; that means double protection," in an apparent reference to AAP government.

AAP responds subtly:

READ | Delhi Assembly Polls: Samajwadi Party & AAP Likely To Forge An Alliance; BSP To Go Solo

Then comes 'unbreakable' BJP

Surprisingly, BJP jumped a little late into the parody war. Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted his party's response to just AAP and not Congress, perhaps since it has not a single MLA in Delhi. However, unlike Congress, it chose to re-doctor AAP's video and try to beat it.

The party picked the recent episode of violence at JNU to target AAP. It tagged Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Arvind Kejriwal as those people trying to break the wall of "nationalism". In the end, both sides fail and a graphic of PM Modi embracing a map of India with the word "nationalism" written on it emerges from within. The message seems clear.

We shall surely leave it to you to pick the best one!

READ | BJP's Outreach Program: Manoj Tiwari Leads Massive Bike Rally For CAA In Delhi