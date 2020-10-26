Delhi BJP Launches Training Program For 2022 Civic Polls To Prep Party Leaders & Workers

The Delhi BJP on Dussehra launched a large-scale training program for its party leaders and workers at booth-level. This training aims to prepare the party cadre for the upcoming 2022 civic body polls. Delhi BJP general secretary and training head Harsh Malhotra informed that 200 senior leaders from the organization have been deployed to conduct training sessions in blocks. '2,800 workers of the party divided into 280 blocks united of Delhi will be trained by these senior leaders,' he added.

Delhi: BJP launches training program ahead of civic body polls

Senior BJP leader told PTI, "Meetings, divided into 10 sessions, will be held for two days. The training programme will go on till all 280 blocks are covered in about a month."

A senior BJP leader said, 'Following the launch or training program on Sunday, meetings with the party workers will be held in different parts of the national capital'. Giving further details about the meeting sessions, he said that in each session MPs and MLAs will address the workers on multiple topics, including logical issues, how to use social media to expand party's reach, inform them about the changes that took place in Delhi after 2014, mainstream political ideologies of present-day India and PM Modi's mission of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Office-bearer of Delhi BJP said, "The training will be aimed at preparing the workers for future challenges, including the municipal corporation polls in the city due in 2022. Senior leaders of the party along with president Adesh Gupta and general secretary Siddharthan will also address these training sessions."

During these training sessions, the senior leaders will interact with booth-level workers and discuss various organisational and local issues at the block level. All the 40-50 block-level office-bearers will attend these meetings. Party leaders said that strict normals of social distancing and other safety precautions for COVID-19 will be followed during these meetings. Not only this, the joint rendition of the party song will be curtailed and recordings will be used to prevent any infection. 'Video messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National president JP Nadda will also be shown in each training session,' leaders added.

(With PTI inputs)