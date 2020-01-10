BJP's Fadnavis Rubbishes Talks Of Alliance With MNS, Cites Ideological Differences

Amid the talks of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navniman Sena (MNS) alliance in Maharashtra, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis rubbished any talks of alliance between the two parties. He further cited 'ideological differences' for the same.

Fadnavis further added that "Till the time there are differences in ideologies, we will not come together. However, if ever there is a change in their stand, we can consider in the future."

On BJP losing seats in Maharashtra

Speaking about the BJP losing seats in the recent elections, Fadnavis said, "The Maharashtra BJP unit held a meet of its newly-elected MLAs to strengthen the organization. Our seats in Nagpur Palghar districts were reduced in the elections that were held last year and yet the Bharatiya Janata Party is a big party."

Speculations over BJP-MNS alliance

According to sources, MNS Supremo Raj Thackeray during a party meeting held in Pune was very critical of Shiv Sena's distancing itself from Hindutva. Meanwhile, the BJP too has repeatedly slammed the Sena for compromising with its ideology for the sake of power.

In another development, BJP workers in Palghar put up a banner featuring Raj Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis in the run-up to the District Council election. Sources also revealed that BJP MLA Ashish Shelar met Raj Thackeray. Along with it, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar confirmed that his party could potentially ally with the BJP to take on the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Image Source: ANI