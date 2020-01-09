'De-politicise Campuses': BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta's Suggestion On Law & Order Situation

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Thursday called on university campuses to be "de-politicised" by the political parties for students to better focus on their academics. Dasgupta was addressing a press conference in Kolkata, a day after he was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders. He has been campaigning to build support for the contentious new citizenship law.

"Based on the toxic level situation prevailing in university campuses right now, there needs to be a smooth de-politicisation process. We had generation after generation of students leave West Bengal or had their academics destroyed because of this. Political parties must be appealed to engage in an active process of de-politicisation," the self-described conservative said.

READ | BJP Demands Apology From Mamata Over Swapan Dasgupta Being Gheraoed By A Mob In WB

Political debate not partisan

Swapan Dasgupta clarified that this does not mean prohibiting students to debate on politics but just to avoid partisan politics. "We can see the disastrous effect of partisan politics on campuses and this is dangerous."

READ | 'It Is A Form Of Liberal-left Fascism', Says Swapan Dasgupta On Hostage Episode At Varsity

Swapan Dasgupta gheraoed

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to Republic TV, he alleged that he faced protests by members of the CPI(M)- backed SFI who also stalled the programme.

READ | SFI Protests Against BJP's Swapan Dasgupta At Visva Bharati, Stalls Lecture On CAA

Narrating the incident to Republic TV, Dasgupta said as soon as he reached the campus, students started protesting against him. The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau allegedly said students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore. The BJP leader also tweeted about the incident.

How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) January 8, 2020

READ | BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta Held Hostage At Viswa Bharti University Allegedly By SFI Members