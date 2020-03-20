'BJP's Foul Toppling Game Successful', Says NCP's Majeed Memon As Kamal Nath Resigns

After the shocking resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, NCP leader Majeed Memon took the opportunity to slam the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that this was how the party tried gaining control of states where they were not in power. The long-drawn political drama in Madhya Pradesh which escalated after Scindia resigning along with 22 MLAs, took a massive turn today after CM Kamal Nath tendered his resignation today.

BJPs foul toppling game In MP is successfully accomplished. This is how BJP gains control over States even if people of State reject them in the hustings. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) March 20, 2020

Kamal Nath resigns

Amid the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation as the CM of the state ahead of the floor test in the state Assembly. During his speech, Kamal Nath slammed the BJP for keeping Congress MLAs as hostages. His resignation comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh assembly to take place on March 20. Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said he has accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, leading to a likely collapse of the nearly 15-month old Kamal Nath government.

