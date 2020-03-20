Scindia Hails PM Modi's Call For Janta Curfew On March 22, Asks Citizens To Participate

Former Madhya Pradesh MP and newly inducted BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted to extend his support to PM Modi's call for Janta curfew saying that he urges everyone in his state to participate in it. PM Modi during his address to the nation on 19 March asked people to participate in a 'Janta Curfew' on March 22, Sunday. On this day, he asked all citizens except those providing essential services to not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

"I support the Prime Minister's call to win the war and avoid infection against Corona. I also request all citizens of Madhya Pradesh and the country that on 22 March, participate in the "Janata Curfew" suggested by PM Modi and contribute to the country's war against this infection," tweeted Scindia.

कोरोना से जंग और संक्रमण से बचने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री जी के आव्हान का मैं समर्थन करता हूँ।साथ ही मध्य प्रदेश और देश के सभी नागरिकों से निवेदन करता हूँ कि 22 मार्च को @narendramodi द्वारा सुझाए गए "जनता कर्फ्यू" में सहभागिता कर इस संक्रमण के विरुद्ध देश की जंग में अपना योगदान दें। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 20, 2020

PM Modi's address to the nation

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase.

The PM requested the citizens to avoid going out and isolate themselves unless it is absolutely essential barring for professionals such as doctors, government officials, journalists, etc. Moreover, he appealed that senior citizens should stay at home.

The Prime Minister said that it will be wrong to assume that the disease will not have any impact on India. He said that two things are important to fight this pandemic. 'First - Resolve and Second- Restraint, today, our 130 crore citizen have to show resolve and determination to fight this pandemic as a citizen by performing duties and following the directions of the Central and the state government."

