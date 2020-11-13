BJP's Gautam Gambhir Mocks Delhi CM Kejriwal For His 'watch Us Celebrating Diwali' Appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the main reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital is pollution. He also said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days and that his government is taking several steps in this regard.

'People can watch him perform Diwali Puja'

Reacting to this, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took a jibe at the Chief Minister's message and said that Kejriwal is blaming other states for rising pollution and COVID cases in the national capital. Mocking the Delhi CM, the cricketer turned politician also opined that Kejriwal thinks that everything will be fine on its own, till then "people can watch him perform Diwali Puja on TV," Gambhir said.

मुख्यमंत्री का सन्देश -



दुसरे राज्यों की वजह से प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है

प्रदूषण की वजह से कोरोना बढ़ रहा है



सब अपने आप ठीक हो जायेगा। तब तक सभी मुझे TV पर दिवाली पूजन करते देखें! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 13, 2020

Gambhir's statement comes after Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will perform 'Diwali Pujan' at Akshardham Temple on November 14 along with his cabinet colleagues, amid a ban on firecrackers by his government in view of the rising air pollution and COVID-19 cases in the city. The Chief Minister on Wednesday tweeted a video message inviting people to join him and his ministers by performing 'Diwali Pujan' at their homes. He said 'Diwali Pujan' at 7.39 pm by him and his ministers at Akshardham Temple will be live telecast.

'Marvellous vibes will be created across Delhi'

इस बार दिल्ली परिवार के हम 2 करोड़ लोग एक साथ मिलकर दिवाली पूजन करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/azaNCqbR2a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 11, 2020

"As two crore Delhiites will together perform Lakshmi Pujan, marvellous vibes will be created across Delhi and all the visible and invisible forces will bless them," he said in his message.

Last Thursday, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to the rising air pollution and appealed to people not burst firecrackers, and join him and his ministers in worship and prayer on Diwali. The Delhi government decided to ban all types of firecrackers in the city till November 30 after a review of the COVID-19 situation by the Chief Minister on November 5.

Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday, while 104 more fatalities in the same period, the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said.

