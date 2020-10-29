BJP's JP Nadda Accuses Congress Of 'fooling Farmers'; Asserts 'no Change In MSP System'

As political agitation against farm laws continues, BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday attacked Congress party and said that they are opposing the agricultural reform laws for 'purely political reasons'. While delivering the first Kamal Sharma memorial address, JP Nadda also accused these parties of beguiling the farmers of Punjab because they had failed to contribute in farmer's upliftment.

BJP slams Congress for opposing centre over the farm laws

BJP president while lambasting the Punjab Congress and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, 'Congress was, in fact, opposing the commitments it had made in its 2017 election manifesto that had now been implemented by the Modi government.' Nadda added that these farm bills promote contract farming and have also helped the farmers to sell their produce outside Mandis. 'Will Congress say that it made wrong promises in its manifesto?', he asked.

JP Nadda said, "The Modi government has not only implemented the suggestions made in the report but had delivered for farmers by promising them one and a half times more price on the cost of a crop."

JP Nadda also accused Congress of overlooking the welfare of farmers and playing petty politics to fool the farmers. He fired the UPA government that was in power for 10 years but did not implement the Swaminathan Commission report. While discouraging the criticism against these farm laws, BJP president said that these laws will not only empower the farmers in the country but will also free them from the age-old bondage that they were tied to. He also said that there would be no change in the MSP system and under the new provisions farmers in Punjab can now sell their crop beyond the local mandis.

(With ANI inputs)