In Bihar Elections, BJP To File Plaint Against Rahul Gandhi For Violating MCC By His Tweet

As the polling began in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP has said that it will file a complaint against former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Election Commission of India. BJP is referring to Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Wednesday morning in which he appealed to vote for Mahagathbandhan while extending his wishes to voters who are voting in the first phase. BJP claims that Rahul Gandhi's tweet is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. However, it has not yet filed the complaint.

FIR against Bihar BJP minister

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar on Wednesday wore a mask bearing his party's symbol as he went to cast his vote. The Election Commission has asked Gaya DM to lodge FIR against Prem Kumar for violation of model code of conduct.

As per the Election Commission of India, Section 130 of the Representation of the People Act, 1g51 inter-alia provides that no person shall canvass for votes or exhibit any notice or signs relating to the election within the polling station on the day of poll. The EC also states that wearables like caps, shawl etc with political party's name, symbol or slogan are not allowed inside the polling stations on the poll day. This is applicable on counting day as well.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats is underway and the other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10. The Election Commission of India stated that 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth will have less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

