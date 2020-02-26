BJP's Kapil Mishra Brazens It Out On Delhi Violence Charge, Indulges In Whataboutery

Despite facing allegations of instigating violence in the national capital, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has chosen to brazen it out. Writing on the microblogging website Twitter, Mishra on Wednesday alleged that the people who were calling him a terrorist were the same individuals who did not admit that Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru were terrorists.

Moreover, Mishra claimed that the people who went to the court to free Yakub Memon, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were the same ones who were now demanding his arrest.

जिन्होंने कभी बुरहान वानी और अफ़ज़ल गुरु तक को आतंकवादी नहीं माना



वो कपिल मिश्रा को आतंकवादी बता रहे हैं



जो याकूब मेनन , उमर खालिद और शरजील इस्लाम को रिहा करवाने कोर्ट जाते हैं



वो कपिल मिश्रा को गिरफ्तार करने की माँग कर रहे हैं



जय श्री राम — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 26, 2020

Mishra claims death threat

The controversy erupted on February 23 when the BJP leader was heard telling the crowd to “hit the streets” if the police failed to clear the protest sites in Jafrabad and Chand Bagh within three days.

Moreover, he threatened that peace would be maintained only until US President Donald Trump is in the country. Following he speech, violence broke out in the national capital. While other political parties have demanded strict action, Mishra has refused to apologise for his statement.

On Tuesday, he claimed that he had received death threats. Furthermore, he opined that it was not a crime to open closed roads. Mishra also added that it was not a crime to support the Citizenship Amendment Act.

दोस्तों,



देश से और विदेशों से लगातार फोन आ रहे हैं



मुझे जान से मारने का एलान किया जा रहा हैं



धमकियाँ दे रहे हैं



बंद सड़कों को खुलवाने को कहना कोई गुनाह नहीं



CAA का समर्थन कोई गुनाह नहीं



सच बोलना कोई गुनाह नहीं



I don't fear this massive hate campaign against me 🙏 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 25, 2020

Death toll rises to 20

The death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) on Tuesday.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited north-east Delhi after the marathon meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from 7 to 10 pm. Government sources reveal that Doval has been given the charge of bringing the Delhi violence under control.

