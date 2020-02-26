Shiv Sena Slams Centre For Failure To Curb Delhi Violence, Draws Comparison To 1984 Riots

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena hit out at the Centre for its failure to control the communal violence in the national capital. Writing in the Saamana editorial, Sena MP Sanjay Raut opined that the current situation was a reminder of the gruesome anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Moreover, he hinted that there was a connection between BJP’s loss in Delhi and the ongoing violence.

Sanjay Raut wrote, “Even as US President Donald Trump’s India visit is going on, there is a riot in Delhi. Even as PM Modi and Donald Trump were conducting talks, the city was burning. Whatever may be the reasons behind the riots, the contention that the Centre has failed to maintain law and order can arise. Congress is accused of the 1984 riots against the Sikhs even today. The current horror film of Delhi is a reminder of the horror of the 1984 riots. In the Delhi election, BJP lost and that’s why Delhi has been reduced to this.”

'Delhi was never defamed like this before'

Raut also took a dig at the Home Ministry’s inability to gather information about the planning of the communal violence. Maintaining that this was dangerous for national security, he lamented the fact that the courage shown during the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A was not seen when it came to curbing the violence. Moreover, he reckoned that Delhi was never defamed like this in the past.

“The Home Ministry is saying that the riots are a conspiracy to malign the image of Delhi during Trump’s visit. But the fact that such a conspiracy was hatched without the Home Ministry’s knowledge is dangerous for national security. It would have been good if the Delhi riots could have been curbed with the same courage which was displayed while abrogating Article 370 and 35A. Trump came to Delhi with the message of love but what unfolded before him? Delhi was never defamed like this before,” the Sena MP added.

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi such as Maujpur in clashes over the CAA. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the borders of Delhi were sealed. Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North-East in Seelampur to review the current security situation. The death toll in the violence has risen to 17 while more than 150 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

