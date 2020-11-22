BJP's Malviya Compares Vadras' Latest Whereabouts With Shah & Nadda; Makes 'winning' Point

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday mocked the Gandhi-Vadra family for "holidaying" in Goa and Himachal Pradesh while reminding them that Home Minister Amit Shah is in Tamil Nadu to expand the party’s political footprint. He said that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are holidaying in Goa and Priyanka Vadra is in Himachal, adding that BJP chief JP Nadda would soon be on a 100-day tour. "Then they wonder why BJP keeps winning!" said Amit Malviya.

When Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are holidaying in Goa and Priyanka Vadra is in Himachal, HM Amit Shah is in TN, soon after he visited WB, to expand party’s political footprint...



Party President J P Nadda would soon be on a 100 day tour.



Then they wonder why does BJP keep winning! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 21, 2020

Malviya's jibe comes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday reached Goa from Delhi for a few days after doctors advised her to get away from the heavy pollution in the national capital in view of her chronic chest infection, PTI reported quoting party insiders.

Sonia Gandhi reaches coastal Goa

The private flight carrying Sonia Gandhi (73) and her son Rahul Gandhi landed at Dabolim airport in South Goa at 2.50 pm, a police official said. From the airport, they left for a luxury hotel in South Goa, he added. Congress sources in Delhi said Sonia Gandhi will be in Goa till the air quality improves. She has been under heavy medication after her discharge from hospital in August and doctors were concerned about her persistent chest infection, they said.

Sonia Gandhi's temporary move to Goa comes at a time a section of leaders is seeking introspection over the party's loss in the recent Bihar elections. Some have written to her seeking an organisational overhaul.

Earlier, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari taking a jibe at the grand old party had said that "Congress shackled the 'Mahagathbandhan' with chains in the Bihar assembly elections. It contested 70 seats but did not hold even 70 rallies. Rahul Gandhi visited Bihar on three days and addressed two rallies a day. Priyanka Gandhi was not seen at all. When electioneering was at its peak, he was picnicking with Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla."

