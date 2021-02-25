BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi Demands NIA Probe Into Killing Of RSS Worker In Kerala

The BJP on Thursday demanded an NIA investigation into the murder of RSS worker Shikshak Nandu Krishan in Kerala, remarking that Kerala had become an 'unsafe' place to live in. Slamming the repeated incidents of violence in Kerala, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that such incidents were a result of the failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government

"There has been a lot of violence in Kerala. Our workers have been repeatedly murdered. Kerala has become an unsafe place and difficult to live in when there is no political movement and that too especially for our workers. There is a failure on the part of the state government. This case should be handed over to the NIA," said Meenakshi Lekhi.

RSS worker murdered by SDPI

An RSS worker was allegedly killed by members of SDPI at Vayalar in Alappuzha, Kerala on Wednesday. RSS Mukhya Shikshak Nandu Krishan was allegedly murdered by SDPI members after a scuffle broke out between the workers of the two groups. This, over the SDPI's speech that was allegedly made along the communal lines near the Nagam Kulangara market. In the aftermath of the speech, SDPI workers reportedly reorganized after an initial scuffle and attacked the RSS workers, allegedly killing 22-year-old Nandu Krishna while chopping off another RSS worker's hand. Eight workers of the Social Democratic Party of India have been taken into custody in connection with the killing, police said on Thursday.

The RSS worker's murder has been strongly condemned by BJP leaders, who have alleged a 'Jihadi-left nexus' in Kerala. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya labelled Nandu's killing as a murderous assault, while Kerala BJP president K Surendran has claimed that a group of armed radicals entered Nandu's house and hacked him to death. Kerala BJP and pro-Hindu outfits have called for a 6 am to 6 pm shutdown in Allapuzha to protest against the incident.

RSS karyakarta Nandu Krishna killed in a brutal attack by SDPI workers in Vayalar, Kerala. He was 22 years old. SDPI had recently taken out a procession in Vayalar shouting provocative slogans, while the Pinarayi administration looked the other way...



Now this murderous assault! pic.twitter.com/He0LCmAymk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 25, 2021

