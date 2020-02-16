As Kejriwal Takes Oath, BJP's Narasimha Rao Hopes Delhi Govt Will Avoid Past Mistakes

As AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao stated that he hopes the new government will avoid its past mistakes.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he said, "By inviting government functionaries to his swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal is giving a message that he wants to work together with everyone. However, we have seen turmoil within the Delhi government in the past. We hope this new government will avoid those mistakes."

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath

After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Along with him, six other ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam took oath.

Kejriwal invites Delhi

Just a few hours before the swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal took to Twitter and invited Delhiites once again for the ceremony. Referring to himself as "Son of Delhi", Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony. He said, "Delhiites, I am going to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son."

आज तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लूंगा। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने रामलीला मैदान जरूर आइएगा।pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020

Although the party had declared that they will not invite any Opposition parties for the swearing-in ceremony, they had sent an invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MPs and MLAs for the ceremony. However, he did not attend the ceremony.

The list of invitees include-international tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and beneficiary of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta. 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar was a 'special invitee'.

Victory for AAP

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

(With ANI Inputs)