AAP's Sanjay Singh Backs Scindia's 'shield And Sword' comment To Fulfill Poll Promises

Amid an internal spat in the Congress party, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh attributed Jyotiraditya Scindia's questioning the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, to the party's failure to fulfill the promises made to the people. The AAP leader cited the example of the Delhi elections, as he said that in the Congress' manifesto, the party had promised to provide free electricity up to 600 units, but they could not even fulfill the promises in the state which they rule. Singh also appreciated Scindia for questioning his own party.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had assured to regularise guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled.

READ | MP CM Kamal Nath Fires Back At 'sword & Shield' Jyotiraditya Scindia, Explains 'manifesto'

Scindia walks out of MPCC meeting

Amid the rift in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of an MPCC meeting being held at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Delhi on Saturday morning, over which Congress leaders who were also present have remained silent.

Apart from Kamal Nath and Scindia, other party leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Deepak Babaria, AICC Incharge Meenakshi Natrajan and Jitu Patwari attended the meeting. While Scindia walked out of the MPCC meeting, Congress leaders downplayed the incident. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh's party in-charge Deepak Babaria said, "The meeting has been done in a good and positive environment. All the party workers' demands and thoughts have been recognized and a solution will be provided soon."

READ | Fast & Furious Escalation In MP Congress Spat; Scindia Walks Out Of Kamal Nath's Meeting

Scindia refuses to back down

Refusing to back down from his 'sword and shield' comment, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, stated that it was impossible for him to not stand by his word. He added that if the party had made such promises, then it must fulfill it. If not, he added there was no option than to take to the streets. "What did I say? If I say something, it is impossible that I don't stand by it. If the Congress party has made such promises it is important to fulfill it. Otherwise one must take to the streets," he said to reporters.

READ | Scindia Won't Back Down; Warns MP CM Kamal Nath It's 'Impossible To Break Promises'

READ | Scindia Will Also Hit Streets With You: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Promise If MP Govt Defaults

'Scindia questioning his own party as it has failed to fulfill promises': Sanjay Singh