BJP Says 'go To Pakistan' So Much, Its Netas' Link To Pak Tourism Should Be Probed: Cong

Politics

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill took a jibe at the BJP where he demanded the relationship between the BJP and Pakistan Tourism Board to be investigated

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaiveer Shergill

With Delhi elections around the corner and the ongoing anti/pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Jaiveer Shergill took a jibe at the BJP by stating that, "relationship between Pakistan Tourism Board & BJP should be investigated."

READ | Kapil Mishra's bizarre Delhi polls comment stirs controversy, calls it 'India vs Pakistan'

BJP's Kapil Mishra terms upcoming Delhi polls as 'India Vs Pakistan'

Jaiveer Shergill's tweet taking a jibe at the BJP comes hours after Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra made a controversial statement regarding the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Taking to his official Twitter handle the BJP leader said, February 8, the day Delhi is going to vote, will be “India vs Pakistan”. After this comment he took to Twitter again and replied to one of the comments saying Delhi is making 'small Pakistans' housed in Shaheen Bagh, Indralok and Chand Bagh.

Talking about the Delhi elections Kapil Mishra had tweeted, “India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on February 8.” 

READ | Now, Imran Khan babbles blaming Bollywood for rise in sex crimes & pedophilia in Pakistan

He also went on to explain one of his previous tweets. “Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh. Small Pakistans are being made in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Indralok are a few places that are not following the law of the country. Pakistani rioters are occupying the streets of Delhi.” 

READ | Not a drop of water belonging to India will flow into Pakistan: Union Minister Shekhawat

READ | Now, Pakistan quotes Naseeruddin Shah to tell 'bitter truth' about India

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published:
