BJP Says 'go To Pakistan' So Much, Its Netas' Link To Pak Tourism Should Be Probed: Cong

With Delhi elections around the corner and the ongoing anti/pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Jaiveer Shergill took a jibe at the BJP by stating that, "relationship between Pakistan Tourism Board & BJP should be investigated."

Considering the number of times BJP leaders use word “Pakistan” , issue travel advisories to go to Pakistan, the Relationship between Pakistan Tourism Board & BJP leadership should be probed & investigated — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 23, 2020

BJP's Kapil Mishra terms upcoming Delhi polls as 'India Vs Pakistan'

Jaiveer Shergill's tweet taking a jibe at the BJP comes hours after Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra made a controversial statement regarding the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Taking to his official Twitter handle the BJP leader said, February 8, the day Delhi is going to vote, will be “India vs Pakistan”. After this comment he took to Twitter again and replied to one of the comments saying Delhi is making 'small Pakistans' housed in Shaheen Bagh, Indralok and Chand Bagh.

Talking about the Delhi elections Kapil Mishra had tweeted, “India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on February 8.”

He also went on to explain one of his previous tweets. “Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh. Small Pakistans are being made in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Indralok are a few places that are not following the law of the country. Pakistani rioters are occupying the streets of Delhi.”

(Image Credit: ANI)