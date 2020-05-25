Citing MVA's Failure On COVID-19 Front, Narayan Rane Seeks President's Rule In Maharashtra

On Monday, May 25, former CM and BJP MP Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state. He contended that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had failed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. According to Rane, the Maharashtra CM had been unable to manage the affairs of the state and the police.

Maintaining that the situation in the government hospitals was dismal, Rane opined that the scenario can improve only if the Indian Army takes charge of these hospitals. Thereafter, he added that the Centre and not the state government had provided relief to the people. The BJP MP claimed that there was chaos in the state currently. Rane who served as the Maharashtra CM in 1999 had a bitter parting of ways with Shiv Sena in 2005.

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

There are 50,231 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 14,600 patients have been discharged while 1,635 casualties have been reported. Addressing the people of the state on May 24, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that there were only 33,786 active cases in the state as opposed to the Centre's projection of 1.25-1.5 lakh cases by May-end. Countering the criticism of not declaring an economic package, he retorted that the MVA government does not believe in giving empty promises. Subsequently, he listed the various initiatives taken by the administration as far as food security, healthcare and welfare of migrant workers is concerned. He also promised that the lockdown restrictions would be gradually lifted to ensure the safety of citizens.

Maharashtra government issues guidelines for passengers

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government issued guidelines for domestic air travellers. It clarified that the Health Ministry's guidelines dated May 24 would be applicable for all inbound and outbound travel. Only asymptomatic passengers should be allowed to board the aircraft at the point of departure. A dedicated 24/7 helpline desk having all details pertaining to flights will be set up.

Moreover, all passengers arriving in the state shall be stamped on their left hand for identification and will have to compulsorily undergo home isolation for 14 days. However, those found symptomatic on arrival would be taken to the nearest health facility as per the Health Ministry protocol. Travel of passengers will not be allowed from the containment zones to the airport and vice versa.

