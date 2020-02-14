BJP's Pankaja Munde Hits Out At Absurd Pledge In Amravati School, Calls It 'ridiculous'

Reacting to a bizarre incident where girls in Amravati were forced to take a pledge on Valentine's Day to not get involved in any form of love affair, BJP leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde hit out at the patriarchal society as she questioned, "Why are only girls forced to take an oath?" Calling the incident 'ridiculous', Munde suggested that boys should be given oaths that they won't throw acid on girls or burn them alive.

Ridiculous!! simply weird !! girls from a school in Chintur, Amravati given oath of not falling in love n not going for love marriage..Why only girls take oath ?? https://t.co/5inscNy3NV — Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) February 14, 2020

rather give oath to boys that won't throw acid on on a girl or burn her alive because of one sided love ..Boys should pleadge never look at girls with dirty intenstions n will not let any one do so.. — Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) February 14, 2020

This comes after, students of the Mahila Arts and Commerce College in Amravati were forced to take a pledge on Valentine's Day whereby they had to vow against involvement in any form of love affair or love marriage. As per sources, the administration of the all-girls college forced the students to take the pledge. According to reports, the pledge was a part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.

The pledge:

'I pledge that I totally trust my parents. So in view of the events that took place in front of me, I will not love or have a love marriage. I will not marry a man who will take dowry. Due to social conditions, even if my family gets me married anywhere, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from my future daughter-in-law. Similarly, I will not give any dowry to the girl. I pledge this as a social duty.'

While the college administration said that the students were forced to take the pledge, further reports stated that the students believe it was a move to curb violence against women.

