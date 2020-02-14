The Debate
BJP's Pankaja Munde Hits Out At Absurd Pledge In Amravati School, Calls It 'ridiculous'

Politics

Reacting to the absurd pledge in Amravati school, Pankaja Munde hit out at patriarchal society as she questioned, "Why are only girls forced to take an oath?"

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

Reacting to a bizarre incident where girls in Amravati were forced to take a pledge on Valentine's Day to not get involved in any form of love affair, BJP leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde hit out at the patriarchal society as she questioned, "Why are only girls forced to take an oath?" Calling the incident 'ridiculous', Munde suggested that boys should be given oaths that they won't throw acid on girls or burn them alive. 

READ | DCW Demands Bhuj College Principal Behind Period Strip-test Be Sacked; NCW To Probe

This comes after, students of the Mahila Arts and Commerce College in Amravati were forced to take a pledge on Valentine's Day whereby they had to vow against involvement in any form of love affair or love marriage. As per sources, the administration of the all-girls college forced the students to take the pledge. According to reports, the pledge was a part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp. 

READ | Pawan Kalyan Stopped By Cops From Entering Amravati Due To Security Reasons

The pledge:

'I pledge that I totally trust my parents. So in view of the events that took place in front of me, I will not love or have a love marriage. I will not marry a man who will take dowry. Due to social conditions, even if my family gets me married anywhere, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from my future daughter-in-law. Similarly, I will not give any dowry to the girl. I pledge this as a social duty.' 

While the college administration said that the students were forced to take the pledge, further reports stated that the students believe it was a move to curb violence against women. 

READ | Valentine's Day Moral Police Back; Fringe Forces 'sindoor' On Cornered Ranchi Couple

READ | Bhuj College Period-shames Students; Appalling Strip-test Enrages Parents

Published:
COMMENT
