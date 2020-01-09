'Digvijaya Singh Slammed By Shahnawaz Hussain For 'instigating Violence Among Students'

On Thursday, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleging that he "instigates students for violence." He also alleged that the 'tukde-tukde' gang does not want students in JNU to study but keep engaging in violence instead.

This comes shortly after the incident at JNU where a group of masked assailants armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged campus property in which at least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

"Congress leader Digvijaya Singh wants to instigate the students for violence. RSS and ABVP are those who ignite the flame of nationalism in the country. But the 'tukde-tukde' gang and leftist organizations do not want that students should study in JNU. The violence was spread by leftist organizations in JNU for three days," said Hussain.

Violence in JNU campus

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP have blamed each other for the violence at the campus that continued for two hours. Meanwhile, the ABVP also alleged that their leaders were attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their workers are missing.

The attack at JNU comes at the backdrop of JNU students' months-long protest against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. The manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. Students have said they will not end the strike till the complete rollback of the Hostel Manual.

JNU VC: Probe panel set

The JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the administration has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence stating that he has recommended measures to ensure the safety of students. The panel will also probe lapses in security if any.

Sources also report that Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on January 13 to discuss the rising rate of crimes in Delhi. Violence in Jamia and JNU is likely to be also be discussed.

