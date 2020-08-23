BJP's Shivraj Chouhan Says 'Congress Bound To Sink' As Sonia Gandhi Likely Resign As Chief

Reacting to Sonia Gandhi's likely exit as Congress chief, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, on Sunday, alleged that the 'Congress is bound to sink' while addressing a party event in Gwalior. He added that as Congress is battling for its survival, the party was reduced to a directionless, leaderless body. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has claimed that Gandhi was not stepping down as interim chief.

BJP CM: 'Congress bound to sink'

Some people have written to Sonia Gandhi, asking her to leave the post (of Congress president) for someone else. The Congress is bound to sink, no power in this world can save it: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a BJP event in Gwalior pic.twitter.com/pzXOQWSiMI — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

Sonia Gandhi: ‘Get together and find a new chief’

Earlier in the day, Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi may step down from her post under pressure, reported sources. Responding to the leaders seeking structural change, sources report that Sonia Gandhi has asked the leaders that all of them should get together and find a new chief. Sources state that Gandhi has indicated does not want to carry out the responsibilities any further. The Congress is allegedly now planning to vote a 'non-Gandhi' president once Sonia Gandhi steps down.

23 leaders seek 'structural changes'

Hinting at apparent turmoil within the Grand old party, 23 senior leaders wrote to party's interim-Chief Sonia Gandhi emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raised questions about the party's condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC. The five-page letter - drafted by two senior leaders bears the signatures of leaders from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard' (i.e Rahul Gandhi supporters). Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Jitin Prasad, Veerappa Moily, Pramod Tiwari, PJ Kurien, Sandeep Dikshit, as per sources. Meanwhile, Congress has denied that it has received any such letter.

On the other hand, backing the Gandhis, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh said this was not the time to raise such an issue, ahead of a crucial CWC meeting on Monday. Apart from Singh, several other Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, Sanjay Nirupam, Siddaramaiah, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Balasaheb Thorat have also opposed this idea, while urging Rahul Gandhi to step into his mother's shoes as party chief. The critical Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to meet on Monday, with all Congress-led state Chief Ministers set to attend.