BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan Triumphant In First Response As Kamal Nath Resigns As MP CM

As the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath resigned on Friday, former CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan once again reiterated that it is the victory of truth. Taking to Twitter, he wrote "Satyamev Jayate". On Thursday, after SC's verdict, a triumphant Chouhan said, "It is the victory of truth. The SC has given its verdict in favour of those who are truthful. It is the defeat of greed, a defeat of those who play power politics and indulge in horse-trading. Kamal Nath ji and Digvijaya Singh were trying to poach the MLAs. But the top court has stood with us."

In a massive decision, the Supreme Court has on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh assembly to take place on March 20. The floor test will be by show of hands and it shall be video graphed, ordered the SC. In its order, the apex court fixed the time as 5 PM and added that if the 16 rebel MLA’s want to be a part of the test, then the Karnataka DGP and MP DGP shall ensure their security.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation as the CM of the state ahead of the floor test in the state Assembly. During his speech, Kamal Nath slammed the BJP for keeping Congress MLAs as hostages. On the eve of Kamal Nath's resignation, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati had accepted the resignations of 16 remaining Congress MLAs, taking the half-way mark in the assembly to 103. The BJP has paraded 106 MLAs before the Governor and alleged that the Congress has only 90.said he has accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, leading to a likely collapse of the nearly 15-month old Kamal Nath government. He will go to the Governor's residence and formally tender his resignation.

Speaking to the media he said, "In 15 months, it was my endeavour to give a new direction to the state, change the picture of the state. What was my fault? What was my fault in these 15 months? The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them. (BJP sochti hai ki mere pradesh ko hara kar ke khud jeet jaaegi )(BJP thinks that they can defeat MP and win themselves). They can never do that."

