BJP's Tejasvi Surya Fires Back At KCR After FIR; 'Not Even Scared Of Mamata, Who Are You?'

A day after BJP's Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya was booked by Hyderabad Police, the party has condemned the incident and slammed the TRS government for registering "false cases". Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter and said that Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao won't be able to stop the saffron party. Surya also said that when BJYM workers weren't afraid of Bengal CM Mamata, then how will they be scared of KCR. BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that people are watching the "conspiracies and plots" by the KCR government and will give a befitting response in the upcoming GHMC election.

Dear KCR Garu,



File as many cases as you want. You can’t stop BJP. You will only make us stronger!



KCR जी,



आप जितना मर्ज़ी ज़ोर लगा लो

जितने केस करने हैं कर डालो

जनता मन बना चुकी है

आप अपना तख़्त संभालो ! pic.twitter.com/v5XCTKPIgD — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 26, 2020

A case was registered against BJP's Tejasvi Surya by the state police under section 447 of the IPC (criminal trespass) after a complaint by the Osmania University administration. The Administration alleged that Surya had entered the University campus after breaking open barriers at the NCC gate and that he did not have permission for a rally in the college.

Tejasvi Surya had on Tuesday claimed that he and his supporters were stopped at the gate of Osmania University allegedly by police on the order of Telangana CM KCR. He had also posted pictures of the same. But soon after, the Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Hyderabad, issued a statement saying it was fake news. The Police statement said, "It is hereby clarified that no such incident of stoppage by the police or clash with police has happened in the OU Campus and the MP, along with his followers, went inside the campus and conducted a meeting peacefully, at the Arts College Building."

Tejasvi Surya's campaign

On Monday, BJP's Tejasvi Surya said that AIMIM has allowed Rohingya Muslims to stay illegally in Hyderabad and the Owaisis are speaking the 'language of "rabid Islamism", separatism and extremism which Muhammad Ali Jinnah had spoken.' Campaigning for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Tejasvi Surya said that a vote to AIMIM means that people will choose to divide the nation.

Tejasvi Surya said, "Laughable that Akabaruddin & Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of 'rabid Islamism', separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah also spoke. Every Indian should stand against divisive and communal politics of the Owaisi brothers. Vote to Owaisi is a vote against India." He continued, "Who is Owaisi? Owaisi is Mohammed Ali Jinnah's new avatar". Surya has perhaps been the BJP's most vocal campaigner in the GHMC elections so far. The BYJM chief had declared upon the BJP winning the recent Dubbak bypoll that it would only be a matter of time before all of south India would be 'Saffron'.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

