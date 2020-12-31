BJP's Vijayvargiya Fires Sexist Jibe At Bengal CM Mamata For Cooking With Tribal Women

Mocking West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for visiting a Tribal home and cooking along with the women there, BJP's election in-charge in the state, Kailash Vijayvargiya in a sexist remark, said that the CM has already started the work that she will have to take up eventually after 5 months. Kailash Vijayvargiya hinted at the fact that elections in the state will take place after 4-5 months and asserted confidence that the saffron party will de-throne Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata cooks food with Tribal women

In an attempt to woo voters in the tribal regions of Birbhum district, CM Banerjee on Wednesday took a detour and made a surprise visit to a tribal village. CM Banerjee joined in cooking vegetables along with Tribal women and assured that the problems faced by them will be solved. Banerjee's tour to Birbhum came within days of ex-BJP president Amit Shah's two-day visit to the district.

During the two-day visit, Mamata Banerjee was seen sharing the stage with the same Baul singer who sang for Shah and she held a rally on the same street where Shah's rally took place. The ruling TMC had suffered erosion in tribal support in Jangalmahal area comprising Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia districts and suffered electoral reverses in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the tribal belts of the state.

CM Banerjee made a sudden detour and entered the tribal village while returning to Kolkata wrapping up a two-day visit to Bolpur in Birbhum district. Banerjee helped a tribal woman Rama Bagdi in cooking vegetables and had tea at the adjacent stall of Babu Bagdi. She then offered prayers to the deity of the tribals nearby. "Consider me as a daughter of your house. Tell me about your problems. Have you been to the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at the doorstep) camp? Do you have the Swasthya Sathi (cashless health scheme) card?," Banerjee asked the villagers. When the problem of no toilets was raised by the Tribal women, CM Banerjee told the accompanying district officials to construct toilets in every dwelling unit in the area.

